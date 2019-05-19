After 7-Hour Struggle Leopard Captured From Gujarat's Residential Area

The forest authorities in Navsari took away the leopard in a cage. (Representational)

A leopard strayed into the police lines in Navsari on Saturday triggering panic among the residents. It took forest department personnel seven-hours to capture it.

Navsari area is approximately 30 km from Surat.

The forest authorities took away the leopard in a cage.

Cases of leopards from nearby forests entering residential areas in search of water and food have become common. Experts cite deforestation as a possible reason for wild animals straying into cities and villages.



