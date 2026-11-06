Opinion | The Republican Elephant In The Room: How Democrats Turned GOP Blue Chips Blue

There is a sense of tranquillity about fall in North America. The most soothing part of fall is the foliage, the eclectic colours of leaves on trees.

As Americans headed into decision day for the 2026 midterms on November 3, those colours seemed a fitting metaphor for the political contest ahead.

It's one thing to have a colourful story, and then the colours tell a different story.

While the run-up over the past few weeks was a duopoly of Republican red and Democrat blue, come nightfall, the US electoral map saw just one colour - blue - while Republicans felt the blues.

The results are known. Democrats wrested control of both chambers of Congress. They crossed the golden landmarks of 218 for the House of Representatives and 51 for the Senate. Those would just be victory numbers; we're talking about the vanquished here. At the time of writing, Democrats have surged past 245 seats in the House of Representatives and 54 in the Senate, and could well capture Alaska and Mississippi, taking the Senate tally to 56.

But those numbers tell a good story, but they don't tell you the entire story. After all, arithmetic in this case only tells a statistic; it doesn't fully capture sentiment. There are words for those, and I am going to leverage a thousand-odd ones to explain the method in the madness.

In a good election year, Democrats would hold the fort in traditional liberal bubbles, Republicans would do the same in conservative centres, and then came the tussle - the coveted purple states. Why heavens, yes, let's add another colour to the mix of blue and red - the swing states. It's not enough to say those states are capricious per se; those states are the ones that have eluded dominant control of either party or have oscillated from one election cycle to another.

This election was not just about a strong Democrat defence on home turf, but also about breaching what seemed like impregnable Republican fortresses. Holding on to traditional strongholds is necessary, winning a swing state is commendable; winning multiple swing states is an electioneering marvel. Forcing Republicans onto the back foot to defend traditional conservative bastions is an aggressive onslaught. And then there's the incredible feat of flipping core conservative citadels blue. Well, that is what makes these midterms epochal in their own right.

A small blue pin in Republican heartlands, and a metaphorical dagger to Republican hearts. Let's unpack this.

Texas

They say everything is bigger in Texas, and so were the political stakes. What California and New York are to Democrats, Texas has long been to Republicans: a political blue-chip that unexpectedly turned partially blue.

In my pre-election reporting on Texas, I described Houston and Austin as blueberries in tomato soup, liberal spaces in conservative places.

The recipe changed when James Talarico defeated Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton for the Senate. Paxton himself had defeated incumbent Senator John Cornyn, the co-chair of the Senate India Caucus, in the Republican primaries, so Paxton was far from a pushover.

To paint a picture of the herculean task ahead of Talarico: the last Democrat elected to the Senate from Texas was Lloyd Bentsen in 1988, the same year he was the vice-presidential candidate alongside Michael Dukakis, who happened to lose to a popular Texan, Vice President George H.W. Bush, who went on to occupy the White House.

If 1988 feels like a lifetime ago, that's because it literally is a James Talarico lifetime ago; the senator-elect was born in 1989. Turns out Talarico can flip both a dosa and a Senate seat. However, he was not the only lone star in the Lone Star State.

In a first for the state, Gina Hinojosa defeated Greg Abbott, who was seeking his fourth term as governor. Hinojosa becomes the first Latina governor of Texas and the first woman Democratic governor since Ann Richards, who served from 1991 to 1995, before being unseated by George W. Bush, whose name is etched on the roster of American presidents.

And since then, Republicans have painted Texan towns red, literally too, in an electoral map context. While the state has not changed its political affiliation, I'll be darned if even partisan conservatives won't concede that Democrats have made severe inroads.

Kansas

What's the Matter with Kansas? A 2004 book penned by Thomas Frank, in which he asked this question while examining how cultural conservatism persuaded voters to support Republicans despite their economic interests. In 2026, Republicans are asking themselves the same question.

If you thought it had been a while since Texas had a Democrat senator, Kansas says, hold my wheat beer.

Adam Hamilton, a United Methodist megachurch pastor, unseated Republican incumbent Roger Marshall.

Hamilton certainly possesses a venerated last name in American folklore, and he etched his name in Democratic Party folklore when he became the first Democrat elected to the US Senate from Kansas since 1932, almost a century ago.

Caveat for puns, but Hamilton was not preaching to the converted. Instead, his appeal suggests that Democrats can compete in conservative heartlands when their candidates speak their language, including the language of faith. A pastor preaching moderation found a congregation beyond his church.

For the GOP, there was no 'Field of Dreams' in America's breadbasket.

Iowa

The same economic malaise prevailed in Kansas and Iowa, which elected Josh Turek to the Senate and Rob Sand as governor. Donald Trump's trade, more than his tirade, cost these Midwestern states, as tariffs hit soybean farmers hard, raised the costs of imported machinery, and reciprocal tariffs squeezed export markets for Kansas and Iowa crops.

So, in the agricultural heartland, Republicans reaped a bitter harvest, and Trump and his allies were 'cropped' out of the picture.

Ohio

When it came to Ohio and presidential elections, there was one very simple rule: win here and win the White House.

Once the country's bellwether state, the Buckeye State had picked every presidential winner from Lyndon B. Johnson in 1964 through 2016. An anomaly, Joe Biden lost Ohio in 2020 but went on to win the presidency.

It was once a crucial swing state that became very Republican and unseated three-time Senator Sherrod Brown, who had lost his previous Senate race in 2024 and has now made a comeback against Jon Husted, who was appointed to occupy the seat vacated by Vice President JD Vance.

Amy Acton's victory over prominent Indian-American businessman Vivek Ramaswamy on the gubernatorial side doesn't change the Congress count, but it does count for voter sentiment and a pushback against MAGA candidates.

Ramaswamy, whose campaign got blowback for running a controversial act featuring Acton's estranged mother, was criticised not just by Democrats but even by fellow Republicans. But, to borrow a line from the Beatles, Ramaswamy got by with 'a little help from his friends' as he counted on a fellow Ohioan, Vice President JD Vance, on the campaign trail.

South Carolina

In the Bible Belt, South Carolina presented another crack in the Republican edifice. The state had not elected a Democrat senator in three decades. Darline Graham succeeded her brother, Lindsey Graham, the late senator who had served for twenty-three and a half years before his sudden death in July.

Instead, paediatrician Annie Andrews delivered the Democrats' first Senate victory here since 1998, becoming the first woman elected senator from the state of South Carolina. Just what the doctor ordered for the Democrats. Her diagnosis was simple: this Republican territory needed a change of prescription. A second opinion? Well, the multitude concurred in her favour.

Georgia

Atlanta is the Hollywood of the South, but there was no drama for incumbent Senator Jon Ossoff, who defeated Mike Collins to secure a second Senate term. But there was one for the scriptwriters, as former mayor of Atlanta, Keisha Lance Bottoms, became the first woman and the first Black person elected to the governor's mansion in Georgia. Republicans had held the governor's mansion for more than two decades.

A sense of incredulity, given that a state so intertwined with America's civil rights movement is also the birthplace of Martin Luther King Jr. Ossoff himself has a deeply personal connection to the civil rights movement, as he interned for Congressman John Lewis, the prominent civil rights activist who became his mentor while Ossoff was learning to cut his teeth in politics.

Mississippi

Speaking of movies and the South, there is Mississippi Masala, a movie that touched on race, the South and relationships, made by filmmaker Mira Nair, mother of Zohran Mamdani, the New York City mayor.

This is an unexpectedly spicy contest in usually staunch Republican territory. Scott Colom's candidacy presents a challenge to incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith, as the race, at the time of writing, is too close to call and within the margin of error. As I outlined for NDTV, this could become a blueprint for Democrats across the Deep South.

Michigan

Michigan helped put America on wheels. Detroit is the automobile capital of America and home to Ford, General Motors and Chrysler. Now, the wheels are turning in reverse for Donald Trump's allies in the state.

In another historic first, Abdul El-Sayed defeated Mike Rogers and will etch his name in Congress' history as the first Muslim senator. The son of Egyptian immigrants and a former public health official, El-Sayed kept the retiring Gary Peters's seat blue. Important to note that Dearborn in Michigan is also a city where 54.5% of residents reported Middle Eastern or North African descent. El-Sayed's victory also debunks the notion that Democrats moved to the middle. El-Sayed is as progressive as they come and even challenged big money in politics. So, in the heart of America's automobile industry, Democrats pushed the accelerator.

Alaska

Further north, Alaska supplied its own political drama, like a popular television series: the Sullivans. Republican Senator Dan S. Sullivan faced Democrat Mary Peltola, and a familiar name and unfamiliar strategy.

The sudden emergence of the incumbent's namesake, another Daniel J. Sullivan Jr., on the ballot irked President Trump and Republicans, who alluded to political chicanery by the Peltola campaign to obfuscate voters. The names are already a story; the result remains unresolved.

What connects these very different places?

Democrats found a common language in inflation, cost of living, energy prices, healthcare, immigration and ending forever wars. That same message was delivered by different candidates across different areas, in a local accent, with an appeal that resonated with their communities. Pastor Hamilton is Kansas' kindred spirit, and El-Sayed is Habibi for the Dearborn faithful. America isn't a monolith; neither are its candidates. It may just have been about picking horses for courses and also, to quote Bill Clinton's famous 1992 presidential slogan, 'it's the economy, stupid'.

(Akshobh Giridharadas is the Consulting Editor, US Desk, NDTV)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author