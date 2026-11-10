Opinion | Nvidia's Biggest Asset - Its CEO - May Soon Become Its Biggest Liability

Is Jensen Huang too big to fail? That is the question that popped into my mind as I read of the sex scandal involving the embattled CEO of AI chip giant Nvidia and an alleged Chinese spy, Alice Huang. One would have expected him to quit or be sacked right away, but this story has a twisted plotline that would put to shame the 1977 James Bond classic The Spy Who Loved Me, in which Roger Moore, as the famous British spy, has a romantic liaison with a Russian counterpart played by Barbara Bach.

The fact that Nvidia's board only launched an investigation with no immediate threat to Huang's post only strengthens the too-big-to-fail hypothesis. As it launched the independent probe, it even said it had "confidence in Jensen and his leadership team." Who knows, if it had not, Nvidia's market capitalisation may have fallen even more than the $1.6 trillion or 4.37 % it lost on news of the scandal. That's a third of India's GDP at Rs 150 lakh crore!

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Look beyond this, and you may find a pattern in Corporate America that raises serious questions on how publicly listed companies are run - or should be! There are issues related to leadership, character, and disclosures, not to speak of how to deal with "keyman" issues where some individuals wield a disproportionate influence, and which turn into global problems when corporate gods are found to have feet of clay.

We have had high-profile divorces like that of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates that barely touched the state-level controversy line. Then we have had at least two previous CEO exits in recent years that involved serious conduct issues.

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In July 2025, Andy Byron, CEO of data infrastructure company Astronomer, quit after a Coldplay concert fiasco in which the rock band focused a camera on him embracing his company's Chief People Officer, Kristin Cabot, in an affair that took a literally dramatic turn. Huang may well go the same way.

In 2010, Hewlett-Packard (the OG of Silicon Valley startups) saw its CEO, Mark Hurd, resign after an internal investigation linked to sexual harassment claims and fake expense reports. A marketing service provider, Jodie Fisher, accused Hurd of sexual harassment that led to audit irregularities linked to his personal relationship.

Huang's case comes pretty close to both these instances, and is worsened by the ultimate thriller link - between the world's hottest technology and Uncle Sam's prime superpower rival. Truth is stranger than Hollywood fiction!

Things are taking a new twist with the likes of Huang and fellow tech billionaire Elon Musk, whose personalities tower so high that they seem less like CEOs and more like institutions in themselves - but with possible character flaws that throw new questions on how the world should deal with them. Musk is behind the electric-car giant Tesla as well as the rocket company SpaceX, and there is a

serious attempt to merge the two. Imagine how important these two individuals have become not just for millions of investors and customers but also for national governments across continents.

Traditional "keyman" insurance policies typically protect a business against losses caused by the death, disability, or critical illness of a vital employee, founder, partner, or CXO. One wonders if sexual harassment or liaison cases should now be included in this list. Of course, usually such insurance does not cover those with controlling stakes. Musk owns 48.4% in SpaceX, and is nearly there!

That should take boards, management professors, and sundry consultants thinking of how complicated relationships between high-tech geeks, their technologies, and their partners or secret affairs must figure. But what has got me really wondering is the surprisingly low level of conversation about the character of those involved, such as Huang.

In India, we have had sex-linked cases of various shades involving executives of companies like Wipro and Infosys. Tongues have wagged about how consensual relationships turned into harassment suits thanks to gold diggers - and there has been some gossip about how some companies gladly pay up because some settlement amounts work well as perks for high performers!

Then comes the question of disclosures. In general, personal lives are separated from professional careers in the interest of choices and privacy.

But what if that involves the question of character and honesty?

"I owe my family and all of you an apology," Huang said in a message to his colleagues. "I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry."

Excuse me! Saying sorry after being found out also raises questions about whether one has lied or concealed vital information in the past on other issues from other people - such as shareholders and customers - as well. That is where the "character" part of leadership kicks in. Huang's image is darkened further by the fact that two of his adult children also work at Nvidia. A Wired.com report says Huang began working with a crisis communications firm known for handling public scandals a year before he admitted to having his extramarital affair. Is he just covering up and not coming clean? What punishment is due to him where there are grey areas connecting his public role and private life?

Leadership is often about disclosure of vital information to customers, colleagues, and shareholders - including the timing, manner, and detail of the disclosure. Management is about ensuring that leaders appointed by boards are not just technology or management wizards but also people of integrity worth trusting with vital decisions and huge budgets.

A planned class-action lawsuit has already been filed against Nvidia and Huang in California. It accuses the company and Huang of failing to disclose risks associated with the CEO's sexual liaison.

Corporate governance has many facets, and the Nvidia crisis is one that may engage MBA students and management schools for a long time to come. I am not talking of schools that teach geopolitics, diplomacy, and foreign policy. They have a separate thing brewing.

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author