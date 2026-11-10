Opinion | Huang Or Not, NVIDIA Will Remain A Critical US Asset

From being a leading chipmaker for the gaming industry to becoming the world's most crucial tech company, and then a potential national security risk, NVIDIA has seen its reputation shift dramatically in less than a decade.

The rise of GenAI bots brought international attention to NVIDIA founder Jensen Huang. NVIDIA's chips were best placed to handle the heavy computing required to fuel the rapid rise of AI-based activities.

The probe into whether Huang was possibly compromised by an international spy is a stunning new chapter in NVIDIA's story. Even as the probe and its political implications play out in the US, the global industry is keenly tracking the potential impact on chip supplies and the industry's computing needs.

The Importance Of NVIDIA

NVIDIA is currently the dominant company in the global market for AI and high-performance computing chips. While market shares vary by segment, NVIDIA's position is strongest in AI accelerators used for training and running large language models, where it controls roughly 80% to 90% of the global market. Most leading AI models, including systems developed by OpenAI, Anthropic, Meta, Google, and xAI, are trained on NVIDIA GPUs. The company's H100, H200, and Blackwell chips have become the industry's standard for AI training and inference. AI development requires enormous computing power. Access to advanced NVIDIA chips is often the limiting factor determining how quickly companies and countries can build AI capabilities. This has made NVIDIA strategically and geopolitically important for the US.

The world's largest technology companies, including Microsoft, Amazon, Google, Meta and Oracle, are investing hundreds of billions of dollars in AI infrastructure and data centres, much of which relies on NVIDIA hardware. NVIDIA's CUDA platform, developed over nearly two decades, is embedded in most AI software frameworks and tools. Many AI applications are optimised specifically for NVIDIA hardware, making it difficult and expensive for customers to switch to alternatives.

Leadership Matters

NVIDIA became a global leader mostly because of the long-term bet on AI placed by Huang. The most important decision Huang made was investing heavily in GPU-based parallel computing long before artificial intelligence became mainstream. In 2006, NVIDIA launched CUDA, a software platform that allowed developers to use GPUs for general-purpose computing rather than just graphics.

At the time, this appeared to be a niche investment, but it later became the foundation for modern AI development.

NVIDIA faced several critical moments during its history since Huang founded it in 1993 and became its CEO. NVIDIA survived intense competition, failed product launches, the dot-com crash, and technological transitions. Huang has often remarked that if he had known how difficult building NVIDIA would be, he might never have started the company. His willingness to continue investing through downturns allowed NVIDIA to emerge dominant when the AI era arrived.

Huang has been a hands-on leader. Unlike many CEOs who delegate engineering decisions, Huang is deeply involved in product reviews and architecture discussions. Former executives and engineers frequently describe him as exceptionally detail-oriented and demanding. He expects his team leaders to understand both the technical and business implications of decisions.

NVIDIA's decision-making is driven by Huang, supported by a small set of deputies. Huang serves as President and CEO and remains the central strategic decision-maker. NVIDIA operates with a relatively flat structure compared with many large multinational corporations.

The centralised decision-making has allowed Huang to make long-term bets for NVIDIA. This involved taking risks that may not have been acceptable in a board-run and investor-led company. Investor and stock market pressures often force CEOs to make decisions that prioritise low-risk quarterly returns rather than long-term, high-risk, high-return investments. Founder CEOs who follow independent thinking inspired by their personal vision and commitment have to carry the weight and risk of their decisions. In terms of work temperament, Huang is closer to Apple founder Steve Jobs and current-era star Elon Musk than to professional CEOs of tech companies.

The Future of Nvidia

In the era of technological sovereignty, control over AI platforms and the underlying chip-based infrastructure is crucial for governments. The Donald Trump administration has been closely monitoring NVIDIA's business decisions. Its sale of chips to China has triggered concern and consternation.

The US government realises that companies like NVIDIA are far more crucial to its global power than the immensely powerful military-industrial complex. National security, the economy, and technological sovereignty are deeply dependent on the quality of chips being made by NVIDIA and other US companies. The government would have already assessed scenarios for NVIDIA's future without Huang as its leader.

With charges of being compromised by Chinese intelligence, Huang has difficult times ahead of him. If Huang has to resign as CEO of NVIDIA, the decision on his successor will depend as much on the Trump administration as on the board.

A leader who is an asset to a company can turn into a liability very quickly. NVIDIA is too important for the tech industry and the US government to be allowed to flounder. For the US, NVIDIA is a critical national asset. Some of the biggest US funds, including BlackRock, Vanguard, and JPMorgan Chase, are investors in NVIDIA. The ownership is largely institutional, but the strategic direction is heavily shaped by its visionary founder. The board provides oversight but tends to support long-term technology investments. Huang owns less than 5% of the company; his influence is far greater than his ownership percentage because of his founder status, technical leadership, credibility with investors, and nearly 35 years as CEO.

NVIDIA would have to imagine its growth without its founder. Companies like Microsoft, Google, and Apple have offered various models of leadership beyond their founders. The technological foundations of NVIDIA are strong, and it will survive on its own momentum for a few years.

If Huang does leave as CEO, NVIDIA's future growth could taper down. A strong board can't match the inspired vision of an exceptional individual founder. It will be difficult to replace Huang with another leader who can predict the next wave of the tech era. Any decision that NVIDIA takes will need a vision for imagining the era of computing in 2036 and beyond. The bets NVIDIA makes for the future will also influence the direction of the global industry.

Overtly or covertly, the US government will decide on Huang's possible successor at NVIDIA. The board, investors, and the government are likely to take extraordinary steps to insulate NVIDIA from Huang's alleged compromise. The US government's global power depends much on NVIDIA's continued success. They will hope to find a worthy successor if the situation arises.

Huang may go, but NVIDIA will stay. The US government will ensure that.

(Pranjal Sharma is an author and advisor)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author