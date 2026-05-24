Woman Shares 11 Everyday "Basic" Indian Things That Become "Premium" In UK, Internet Reacts

A woman has highlighted how many normal, everyday comforts from India suddenly feel like major luxuries once you move abroad. In an Instagram post, she shared 11 daily conveniences that are apparently considered "premium" in the United Kingdom. Those who relocate from India often miss the country's "doorstep economy," where groceries, medicines, and food are delivered in minutes via apps. Delivery agents are also highly flexible, frequently calling ahead to coordinate drop-offs.

When it comes to domestic help, the woman noted that while maids, cooks, and cleaners are common in many Indian households, hiring such help in the UK feels like an expensive luxury. She also pointed out a stark contrast in repair culture: almost anything can be repaired cheaply and locally in India, whereas people in the UK often replace broken items instead of fixing them.

She further noted that while daily life in India can easily be managed instantly or at the last minute, life in the UK depends heavily on planning and appointments. This rigid structure extends to customer service; Indian businesses often make manual, personal adjustments for customers, but in the UK, corporate policies strictly override personal accommodations.

She also spoke about food accessibility, medicine access, and transportation convenience.

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See the post here:

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Social media reaction

The post has garnered over 43,000 likes and continues to gain traction online. The message struck a chord with the online community, especially those who moved from India, and many of whom agreed that the sharp contrast in daily convenience only becomes apparent after relocating.

"Good, tasty food is way more affordable [in India] as well," one user commented.

"Great list. I would definitely stay in India," another added.

"You forgot the most important one-medical appointments," a third user noted.