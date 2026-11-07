Watch: Drone Delivers Bananas To Chimpanzees Stuck in Flooded Florida Sanctuary

Torrential rains flooded parts of Florida, prompting handlers at Save the Chimps sanctuary in Fort Pierce to use a drone to provide fruit and blankets to the primates. Video footage of the incident showing a chimpanzee named Kaleb chomping down a banana after a drone carefully dropped a paper bag, full of food from above, has since gone viral on social media.

Severe flooding had left large parts of the 150-acre property underwater, making it difficult for the staff members to reach the animals. While emergency protocols were in place, no golf cart or standard vehicle was able to reach the animals.

Instead of waiting for the water level to recede, the staffers took matters into their own hands and deployed the flying machine to provide food and nourishment to the rescued chimps.

While Kaleb received the banana, another smiling great ape was shown resting on a drone-delivered blanket as a primate pal picked bugs out of its ear.

"Our residents are safe, but the sanctuary needs your help. Floodwaters have damaged roads, requiring significant resurfacing work. Roof repairs and mold remediation are needed, and vehicles and equipment have been damaged, including golf carts, a four-wheel-drive vehicle, and a compressor for one of our walk-in coolers," Save the Chimps captioned the accompanying video.

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Sanctuary CEO Ana Paula Tavares told the New York Post that the situation posed a challenge to the staffers. However, the reassuring part was that all chimps were safe.

"The chimps, who live on islands with care houses at a higher elevation, are safe. But with floodwaters stagnant throughout the property and surrounding area, it has been a major challenge for our staff to arrive at work, much less carry out their responsibilities," said Tavares.

After the water levels recede, the full extent of the damage and work required to restore and protect the sanctuary will be assessed.