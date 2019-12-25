Watch: Chilling Video Of Tiger Charging At Boy At Ireland Zoo

The tiger who ran towards the boy was hit by the glass wall.

What begins as a normal video of a father capturing his son on camera at a zoo in Ireland quickly turns into a demonstration of why the tiger is one of the fiercest predators walking the Earth.

In the video, shot at Dublin Zoo, a tiger separated from visitors through a glass enclosure, can be seen charging towards a little boy only to be stopped by the glass pane.

The boy's father, who goes by the name of RobC on Twitter, shared the terrifying clip on December 23 on the social media platform. "My son was on the menu in Dublin Zoo today," he wrote.

As the boy poses besides the glass, the tiger slowly approaches him. However, he pauses when the boy looks behind. As soon as the boy starts posing again, the tiger runs towards him and gets hit by the window wall.

Noticing the tiger's stance, Rob can be heard in the video asking his son, Sean, to stay and continue posing for the camera.

My son was on the menu in Dublin Zoo today #raarpic.twitter.com/stw2dHe93g - RobC (@r0bc) December 22, 2019

The scary video has been shared over 10,000 times and liked more than 46,000 times.

Another video surfacing on the internet shows the tiger approaching three children who visited the zoo with their family on the same day.

Watch the video here:

Paul Moran, who tweeted the video can be heard telling his daughter and two nephews, "It's coming for you", who are sitting with their back to the big cat. One of his nephew, Ryan, who was enjoying watching the tiger was all shocked when attacked by the animal, exclaiming "Oh My God!"