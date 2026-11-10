Watch: Chicagoans Push 110-Tonne Sculpture 7 Inches Left To Free 'Man Inside'

In a viral stunt, hundreds of people gathered in Chicago's Millennium Park to move Anish Kapoor's silvery sculpture, Cloud Gate, more popularly known as the 'Bean' seven inches to the left. The crowd assembled at the park on Sunday (Nov 8) afternoon after cryptic flyers appeared in the city in recent days, urging people to converge with the sole aim of moving the 110-tonne sculpture.

Videos of the event have since gone viral, showing the participants lining up around the structure and pushing against it with their hands while the onlookers filmed the event. The sculpture, however, did not shift even an inch.

Reaction on the internet was largely of amusement, as social media marvelled at Chicagoans coming together for an elaborate gag.

"Wow, I just can't believe sooo many people actually showed up for that lol," said one user, while another added: "Oh my god, this is incredible lol! I wish i could also attend it in person."

Why Move The Bean?

The event's Partfiul Page, created by a mysterious “gs,” claimed that a man was trapped inside the sculpture and moving it would reveal a latch that could be used to free the man.

"One of the "they say there is a man trapped inside the bean. New findings suggest that there might be a latch door under the right side of the bean. if we move the bean about 7 inches to the left, we might be able to access that door and give the man inside the bean resources," read the flyer.

The 'man in the beam' has become part of the internet folklore, according to a report in CBS News. The origin of the rumour is unclear, but the claim was enough to spark protests in 2025 in front of the statue.

Check The Viral Clip Here:

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Completed in 2006, the sculpture is one of Chicago's most photographed landmarks and a regular draw for tourists at Millennium Park. Its mirror-like surface reflects the city's skyline and the people around it, which is how it picked up its nickname.

There was no immediate word from park authorities on the gathering, and no damage or injuries were reported in the footage. The crowd dispersed after the sculpture stayed put.