Virat Kohli's Pic With Anuskha Sharma, His 'One And Only', Is Lighting Up Instagram

Virushka = couple goals, right?

Offbeat | | Updated: February 20, 2018 15:05 IST
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married in Italy last December.

Indian captain Virat Kohli has been on a winning spree these past few days. So it comes as no surprise that he's celebrating his victories with his lady love. The ace cricketer posted a loved up picture with his "one and only" on Instagram just about an hour ago and it's already lighting up social media.

Virat and Anushka, who tied the knot back in December in what was easily the biggest wedding of the year, can be seen in a loving embrace in the picture just posted. What makes it more adorable is that couple seems to be replicating the mural right behind them. "My one and only!" Virat has captioned the beautiful image.
 
 

My one and only!

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on


Aww... couple goals, right? We sure think so and people on Instagram couldn't agree more.

Since being posted about an hour ago, the picture has already collected over 7.3 lakh 'likes'.

"THIS IS SOOOOO CUTEEEE," comments one Instagram user on the picture. "My my it's just adorable," says another.

Bollywood actor and producer Anushka Sharma and Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli got married in Italy last December. They shared the big news with the world on social media with two different pictures form the ceremony.
 

Pictures and videos from Virushka's wedding sent social media into meltdown mode.

Also part of the wedding celebrations was a reception in New Delhi on December 21, followed by another star-studded event in Mumbai on December 26.

