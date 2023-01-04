Viral Video Shows London's Westminster Bridge 125 Years Apart

Passengers use the bridge to get to work.

A video comparing traffic around London's Westminster Bridge 125 years apart is making the rounds on social media. The historical Westminster Bridge is a road and pedestrian bridge that spans the River Thames in London.

The comparison video shows old footage of the bridge from 1896, while the other part shows footage from 2021. The comparison shows the architectural marvel standing tall in the same place despite the people and vehicles surrounding it having changed. Cars and buses can be seen on the road in the 2021 footage, while horse-drawn carriages pass near the bridge in the older footage.

Watch the video here:

London Westminster bridge 125 years apart pic.twitter.com/ZlOnxf1WaX — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) January 2, 2023

The video has received around 3 million views on Twitter, with more than 15,000 likes. Several users left interesting comments on the post.

"The only thing I miss about cities from my youth is that they seemed much quieter than they are now. I'd rather hear the click-clacks than the car engines. (But obviously more functional," wrote one user.

"That isn't 2021; there are no freedom barriers, and I'm pretty sure Ben was still covered up for refurbishment. I would guess it's about 2012," commented another user.

