Job Ad For Graphic Designer Is Viral. It's So Bad, It's Good

The advertisement was posted on Twitter by city of Los Angeles

Here's my resume pic.twitter.com/o8YBYphgUv — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair (@senatorshoshana) January 19, 2018

It was an amusing ad until I saw the Comic Sans. Too far. — Andrew Braid (@Andrew_Braid) January 19, 2018

plz help. this is their current designer. pic.twitter.com/mI6zyOV20a — rich (@RichieJamz) January 19, 2018

you don't need to hire a graphic designer you've already got the best one — Louie Zong (@everydaylouie) January 19, 2018