Video: Man Smashes Into Government Centre In China With Excavator Over Alleged Unpaid Compensation

A man drove an excavator into a government service centre in Shaanxi Province, destroying its entrance and damaging several sections of the complex over nearly an hour. The incident occurred on November 9 at the Fengdong New City Government Service Centre in Xi'an's Xixian New Area.

Police detained the 47-year-old suspect, and no injuries were reported. A worker at the centre told Chinese media that evacuation procedures were activated, allowing staff and members of the public to leave the premises safely.

Videos circulating online show the excavator demolishing the entrance and damaging the exterior of the government administrative services building in Fengdong New City, in China's northwestern Shaanxi province. Authorities have arrested the suspect but have not disclosed a motive.

Watch the video here:

At Building 1, the machine struck the entrance steps, the main sign and the glass doors. At least six sections of the complex were reportedly damaged. A witness told local media that people were frightened and no one attempted to intervene. Some service counters resumed operations later that afternoon.

According to Al Jazeera, local media linked the attack to an alleged dispute over unpaid compensation for villagers whose homes had been demolished. However, authorities have not officially confirmed a motive, and the cause of the incident remains under investigation.

Notably, media reports identified the vehicle involved as an excavator rather than a bulldozer, making any headline reference to a bulldozer broader than the descriptions provided by sources.