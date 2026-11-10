Video: David Schwimmer Revives Iconic <i>Friends</i> Red Sweater Moment In New Holiday Ad, Internet Reacts

Fans of the superhit sitcom Friends are getting a massive blast of nostalgia, thanks to David Schwimmer's new holiday commercial. After 25 years, the famous 'red sweater' scene, one of the most memorable plot twists in television history, was revived with the actor chasing the red sweater once again.

Schwimmer stars in a major festive campaign titled "The Red Sweater" for the lifestyle brand Quince. Although the ad doesn't mention the sitcom specifically, fans wasted no time in finding the connection.

In the 60-second ad, Schwimmer plays himself as he moves across New York City, trying to track down the brand's signature sweater.

He soon realises that everyone he passes, from random pedestrians to an actual dog, is already wearing one.

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Internet users have praised the makers for its connection to a classic episode of Friends from late 2001, where Ross Geller's left-behind red sweater exposed a major secret to the rest of the group.

Reflecting on the new project, Schwimmer on Instagram wrote, "Had so much fun making this."

"The sweater that gave us the most iconic paternity reveal in television history!" one user wrote in the comment section.

"Brilliant, but if you had Tag wearing that sweater at the end - that would've been even better!" another user noted.

"He's been looking for that for like a MONTH!" a third user noted, recalling the famous line from the sitcom.

Watch the video here:

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What did the actor say?

According to a report by Metro.UK, the actor said that he thought that idea was "really funny". "After all, a red sweater and I go back a long way," he added.

"This time, I'm chasing the sweater, and somehow everyone else has one. Even the dog. They didn't know this when they approached me, but I was already a huge fan of the brand," he added.

"I don't understand how they make such great quality stuff at the prices they offer. And I loved how they found such a clever way to have some fun with it."