Turkey Earthquake: Rescued Cat Refuses To Leave Man Who Saved It

The earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria has already claimed more than 46,000 lives and the number is increasing every day. Almost 2,64,000 apartments in Turkey were damaged by the quakes and it has become a huge challenge for the rescuers to find people under the wreckage. But they have fought against all odds to save lives. Several videos have emerged from the quake-hit nation that show incredible human and animal rescues. A few days ago, a cat was rescued by a member of Mardin Fire Department and now it won't leave his side.

The news was shared on social media by Anton Gerashchenko, advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine. He took to Twitter on February 16 and posted a video of the cat with its rescuer. It shows the cat, named 'Rubble', sitting on the rescuer's shoulder and cuddled up against his face.

A cat was saved from under the rubble in Turkey. It now refuses to leave its rescuer's side. pic.twitter.com/Nveaxu3QrG — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) February 16, 2023

Yesterday, he shared another update regarding the cat and said that the cat was now adopted by the rescuer himself. "I posted yesterday about a cat saved from the rubble in Turkey who refused to leave his rescuer's side. The rescuer's name is Ali Cakas and he adopted the cat, naming him Enkaz - "rubble" in Turkish. May they have a happy life together!" Mr Gerashchenkosaid in the caption.

📷- jcacs_1/ Instagram pic.twitter.com/ztgbZbAHyT — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) February 17, 2023

Since being shared, the post has amassed over five million views and 1.7 lakh likes.

"This is such a beautiful story. God bless both of them!" said a user.

"Find any cat who wouldn't be happy with that," commented another person.

A third user said, "I saw the video of the cat clinging to him at the rescue site and he was smiling and kissing the cat. This is adorable!!"

"Probably the best story you'll see today," said another person.

"A true soldier!!!Such a gorgeous thing to see..God bless the rescuers and the kitty," said another person.

