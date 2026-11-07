This Mumbai Woman Earned Rs 9.6 Lakh By Sleeping For 60 Days. Here's How

A woman from Mumbai has turned sleeping into a lucrative opportunity, winning Rs 9.6 lakh and a sponsored holiday after emerging as the winner of a Sleep Internship. Jiniya Chatterjee was crowned India's Sleep Champion following a two-month competition that attracted more than 2 lakh applications from across the country.

The unusual internship, organised by home and furnishing company Wakefit, required participants to prioritise sleep, maintain consistent sleeping schedules and take part in creative weekly challenges.

Out of more than 2 lakh applicants, only 10 candidates were selected after several rounds of screening and personal interviews. They competed over approximately 60 days, tracking their sleep performance, with daily scores determining their positions on a leaderboard.

However, the competition was not just about getting enough sleep. Participants also had to demonstrate their creativity through a series of unusual assignments.

What Were The Challenges In Wakefit's Sleep Internship?

The weekly tasks included Sleep Cinema, where contestants recreated famous movie scenes with a sleep-related twist. Another challenge, Sleep Bingo, required participants to assess their sleeping habits over a week.

One particularly unusual task was the Undercover Sleep Mission. Contestants had to use the words 'blanket' or 'pillow' 10 times during a conversation without being caught.

The best performer each week earned the title of Pro Sleeper of the Week.

After two months, Jiniya Chatterjee, Ratnagiri Manikandan and Mehek Khot emerged as the top three contestants. However, Karim Khan from Hyderabad, who had won the highest number of weekly creative challenges, returned as a wildcard entry, taking the finale to four contestants.

How Did Jiniya Chatterjee Win The Competition?

The grand finale, titled Big Bedd, featured two major challenges. The first, called the Memory Foam Challenge, tested contestants' observation, memory and teamwork as they recreated a bedroom setup using reference images.

The second challenge, Sleep Auction, required finalists to bid for essential sleeping arrangements, including pillows, blankets, air-conditioning controls, lighting and sound settings.

The finalists then spent one final night in their customised sleeping environments. Their sleep scores eventually determined the winner, with Chatterjee taking home Rs 9.6 lakh and a Wakefit-sponsored vacation.

Launched in 2019, the Sleep Internship has received more than 10 lakh applications across its first four seasons, with 65 interns earning stipends of Rs 1 lakh each.

For those interested in participating, pre-registrations for Season 6 are already open on Wakefit's official website.