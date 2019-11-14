The 20 Loveliest Photographs From Aaditya Thackeray's Instagram

Aaditya Thackeray, the elder son of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, has already made history at the age of 29. He became the first from his family to contest elections ever since Shiv Sena was founded by his grandfather, Bal Thackeray, in 1966. Aaditya Thackeray won from Mumbai's Worli assembly constituency, beating Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Suresh Mane by a margin of over 67,000 votes. A look at his Instagram gives us a glimpse into the life of this young politician as he shares lovely pictures of his city Mumbai, old photos of his family and scenes from everyday life.
Mr Thackeray comes from a family of artists. His grandfather was an eminent political cartoonist, while his father, Uddhav Thackeray, is a wildlife photography enthusiast. Aaditya Thackeray himself is a poet and lyricist. His collection of poems - My Thoughts In White And Black - was published when he was just 16. At 17, he also released his debut music album, 'Ummeed'.
A scroll through Aaditya Thackeray's Instagram feed reveals that he also has an eye for photography. The Worli MLA-elect has shared more than 500 photographs on Instagram till date. Take a look at some of the photographs clicked by Aaditya Thackeray that beautifully capture the spirit of Mumbai:
This one, posted today, captures the night sky in Mumbai
Mumabi's Oval Maidan, as clicked by Aaditya Thackeray
"Clicked while ferrying from one rally to another," he captioned this one
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation building features many times on his Instagram
I met the Hon'ble Municipal Commissioner of Mumbai two days ago, along with Leader of the House to discuss various issues, and to follow up on the same. Discussed some key issues in education like expansion of virtual classrooms and it's use, mid day meals, sports and clean toilets in schools. • Suggested we bring in people who've followed dreams, excelled in unconventional professions to speak over virtual classrooms with students. • A major policy we discussed and took an update on is the Start Up Hub we are planning for Mumbai through BMC- relevant to BMC issues. Mumbai has always been supportive of industry, and building a future for the same, we need to have start up hubs from the BMC. • We also discussed the Mumbai 24 Hours project and rooftop restaurants with regards to all the safeguards for its best implementation in non residential zones. • We further discussed public safety measures on the beachfronts of Mumbai and placing strategic persons and infra for the same. #BMC #Mumbai #ShivSena #Education #Mumbai24Hours
Some other shots of the maximum city clicked by Aaditya Thackeray
It is not just Mumbai that features repeatedly in Aaditya Thackeray's Instagram feed. Other corners of India also make an appearance:
Ross Island, Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Once known to the British Empire as the Paris of the East, this tiny island was complete with a sea water swimming pool, a water distillery (before electricity reached this part of the world), a Gentlemen's Evening Club with rooms like the card room and the ballroom, battery guns and army barracks. At its peak, garden parties and life flourished while at times, earthquakes and tsunamis tried to steal its charm. Today, maintained by the Defence Forces of India, it has a light an sound show like none other in our country. Trust me, when I say none other, I do mean it is unbelievable that something so modern could exist on such an island we hardly know of in a part of our country, 1200 km away from our mainland. #RossIsland #Andamans #iphoneshot #nofilter #India
In May last year, he also shared a lovely photograph of his grandfather with famous cartoonist RK Laxman. "Sharing a photo I clicked of 2 cartoonists who shook India politically and socially- Shri RK Laxman ji & my grandfather Shri Balasaheb Thackeray ji," he wrote.
From pretty corners to striking door knockers to a vase of bouganvilleas...
Aaditya Thackeray sometimes also reposts his father's photos on Instagram
Sharing a photo clicked by @uddhavthackeray #Repost @uddhavthackeray (@get_repost) ・・・ Today is celebrated as World Tiger Day. Just one day isn't enough to celebrate their presence and contribution to the world. It is often said that a forest with a tiger is a complete forest. Our celebration must be our true effort to save the tigers of the world, in every place, every habitat they live it #WorldTigerDay #Tiger
