The 20 Loveliest Photographs From Aaditya Thackeray's Instagram

A picture shared by Aaditya Thackeray on Instagram.

Aaditya Thackeray, the elder son of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, has already made history at the age of 29. He became the first from his family to contest elections ever since Shiv Sena was founded by his grandfather, Bal Thackeray, in 1966. Aaditya Thackeray won from Mumbai's Worli assembly constituency, beating Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Suresh Mane by a margin of over 67,000 votes. A look at his Instagram gives us a glimpse into the life of this young politician as he shares lovely pictures of his city Mumbai, old photos of his family and scenes from everyday life.

Mr Thackeray comes from a family of artists. His grandfather was an eminent political cartoonist, while his father, Uddhav Thackeray, is a wildlife photography enthusiast. Aaditya Thackeray himself is a poet and lyricist. His collection of poems - My Thoughts In White And Black - was published when he was just 16. At 17, he also released his debut music album, 'Ummeed'.

A scroll through Aaditya Thackeray's Instagram feed reveals that he also has an eye for photography. The Worli MLA-elect has shared more than 500 photographs on Instagram till date. Take a look at some of the photographs clicked by Aaditya Thackeray that beautifully capture the spirit of Mumbai:

This one, posted today, captures the night sky in Mumbai

Mumabi's Oval Maidan, as clicked by Aaditya Thackeray

"Clicked while ferrying from one rally to another," he captioned this one

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation building features many times on his Instagram

Some other shots of the maximum city clicked by Aaditya Thackeray

It is not just Mumbai that features repeatedly in Aaditya Thackeray's Instagram feed. Other corners of India also make an appearance:

In May last year, he also shared a lovely photograph of his grandfather with famous cartoonist RK Laxman. "Sharing a photo I clicked of 2 cartoonists who shook India politically and socially- Shri RK Laxman ji & my grandfather Shri Balasaheb Thackeray ji," he wrote.

From pretty corners to striking door knockers to a vase of bouganvilleas...

Aaditya Thackeray sometimes also reposts his father's photos on Instagram

Which of these photos by Aaditya Thackeray is your favourite? Let us know using the comments section.



