Techie's Journey From Rs 15,000 Intern To Rs 25 Lakh In 2.5 Years Goes Viral, Internet Reacts

A techie's rapid career growth has sparked widespread interest online after his former college classmate, Rutuja, shared his inspiring journey on social media. In just two and a half years, he transformed a modest entry-level stipend into a lucrative international job offer. She revealed that the techie began his professional journey with a monthly internship stipend of just RS 15,000.

Through hard work and dedication, he secured his first full-time role within six months, earning Rs 7 lakhs per annum. Then he received an appraisal raising his package to 9 lakh annually. After that, he secured another offer worth Rs 14 lakhs per year, which his current company matched to retain him. Then he bagged a Rs 25 LPA role with a Singapore-based firm.

"I'm really happy for him. He truly deserves it because I have seen his dedication from college days," Rutuja wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"At the same time, I couldn't stop thinking... If I had continued coding, would I be there too?'

"I know I shouldn't compare myself with anyone. Everyone has a different journey."

"Still... seeing your classmates grow makes you think about your own path."

See the post here:

Social media reactions

Her post, which gained significant traction, struck a chord with many young professionals, as it highlights the benefits of consistent skill development and strategic job switching.

"I like how uhh you were genuinely happy for your classmate while being honest about your own thoughts. That kind of self-awareness is rare," one user wrote in the comment section.

"That kind of switching has both sides. Moving at the right time can accelerate salary and exposure quickly, but chasing every higher offer can also mean constantly restarting-new team, new expectations, new pressure and less stability. The key is switching for growth + pay, not pay alone," said another user.

"The grass always seems greener on the other side. But the reality is different; wherever you are, you are in a good position," a third user wrote.