Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Marks Diwali With 25-Foot Lord Ram Bow Made Of Sand And Diyas

Diwali, the festival of lights, is celebrated by lighting earthen lamps, decorating homes and welcoming the festive spirit. As people prepare to celebrate the occasion, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has marked the festival in a special way by creating a 25-foot-long bow of Lord Ram using sand and 1,000 traditional earthen diyas at Puri Beach.

Sharing a glimpse of his artwork, Pattnaik extended his Diwali wishes and highlighted the importance of celebrating an environmentally friendly festival. The artwork features a large Dhanush (bow) of Lord Ram, decorated with 1,000 traditional earthen lamps.

Sharing the post, he wrote, "Let the divine light shine, not the pollution. Celebrate a Green Diwali."

Check Out The Post Here:

In his post, Pattnaik wished everyone a happy Diwali and said that he had created the 25-foot-long artwork on the auspicious occasion of Diwali at Puri Beach. He also urged people to celebrate a Green Diwali by allowing the light of diyas to shine instead of causing pollution.

His message encouraged people to enjoy the festival while being mindful of the environment.

