Orangutan Pulls Man's T-shirt, Holds On To Leg In Now Viral Video

A video of an orangutan in a zoo in Indonesia has gone viral online. The video shows the primate grabbing the t-shirt of a visitor to the zoo. The recording is from the Kasang Kulim Zoo and has sparked a heated debate amongst social media users about the conditions of animals at the zoo.

In the video you can see a man approaching an orangutan enclosure. The ape who doesn't seem to like the presence of the visitor, reaches out and grabs the man's t-shirt quite forcefully. The primate refuses to let go as another visitor approaches to help the man stuck. The orangutan then even grabs on to the visitor's leg and refuses to let go.

The video has over 13 million views, with the zoo even posting an explanation on its Instagram page. A translation of the caption reads, “Clarification from @ipin_chill with the kasangkulim zoo on the video that has been widely circulated on social media, it is very unfortunate what happened. We, from the kasangkulim zoo, apologize and hope this doesn't happen again.”

The man had allegedly crossed over a barrier that was intended to keep visitors away from the enclosure to take a close up picture of the orangutan.

This video highlights how getting too close to animals in cages can be dangerous. A zookeeper in Jamaica recently had his finger ripped off by a lion after he poked his hand through the bars of its cage. Viral footage has captured the horrifying moment in which the man can be seen desperately trying to pull his hand away, while the lion continues to hold on.