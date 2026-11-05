'Nanny Poaching' Row In Residential Building Goes Viral, Internet Says 'It's A Free Market'

A social media user recently shared a screenshot from his housing society's chat group, where a resident was accusing another person of "nanny poaching". The post went viral as hundreds could relate to it. It sparked an interesting debate about domestic help over whether offering higher salaries to someone else's nanny is unfair, or if it is simply free-market economics.

Sharing the post on X (formerly Twitter), the user asked the online community for their opinions. "Discussion in our society WhatsApp regarding 'nanny poaching'. What are your thoughts?" he wrote.

The complaining resident argued that arrangements with caregivers should rely on trust and mutual commitment rather than turning into a bidding war where the highest bidder wins.

"It's becoming really frustrating to see people poaching nannies from other households by simply offering a little extra money (20k for 9-6)," the resident wrote in the group.

"Everyone is free to negotiate salaries, but there should be some basic courtesy and consideration towards other residents. Please respect existing arrangements instead of actively trying to lure away someone's nanny with extra money."

Also read | 'Never In A Million Years': 3-Foot Alligator Walks Into Bagel Shop, Stuns Customers

See the post here:

Social media reactions

On social media, several users argued that if employers want to keep their nannies from looking elsewhere, the best strategy is simply to pay them well and treat them with respect.

"Match their offer or shut the f**k up. It's a free market lol. These rich elitists really do love their exploited human labour. Respect goes a long way, and if you really valued their work, you would have no problem giving them more money if they are asking for it," one user wrote in the comment section.

"It's a ubiquitous problem across all condominiums in Gurgaon. And no one has a solution for it. A lot of owners are apprehensive of sending their nannies to the park in the evening for this reason," another user noted.

"Looks like nannies are in more demand than IT employees," a third user jokingly wrote.