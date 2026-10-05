Man Behind Delhi Metro Announcements Takes Grandson On First Ride: "Amazed To Hear <i>Dadu</i>'s Voice"

Shammi Narang has been the voice behind Delhi Metro announcements for years. But a recent Metro ride was extra special for the veteran announcer when his young grandson Rushaan heard his grandfather's voice on the train for the very first time. Narang shared a video on X capturing his grandson Rushaan's first-ever Delhi Metro ride. The little boy was seen travelling with his family on the Yellow Line, taking in the stations, platforms and train coach with curiosity.

The moment became particularly special when the Metro announcements began playing in Narang's familiar voice. As the announcement played in the background, Rushaan appeared curious as he heard a voice he knew in an entirely new setting.

Narang was seen holding his grandson during the journey, while the child's parents encouraged him to recognise the voice. The family appeared to enjoy the moment as Rushaan slowly realised that the voice he was hearing belonged to his grandfather. The clip ended on a sweet note, with Narang himself reciting the familiar announcement for Sultanpur station before signing off.

"I may not travel on these Metro trains forever… but I take immense pride in knowing that my voice will travel from one generation to another. From me to my little grandson, Rushaan, and perhaps one day to his grandchildren… and beyond," Narang wrote on X.

"Today, we took Rushaan on his very first Metro ride. He was equal parts amazed and bewildered to hear Dadu's voice echoing through the train… a voice he knows, but in a place he had never heard it before. A rather special moment for us," he added.

Watch the video here:

The video has received more than 60,000 views on X, with several social media users describing the grandfather-grandson moment as touching and nostalgic. Many users also praised the special connection between Narang's long association with the Metro and his grandson experiencing it for the first time.

One user wrote, "A beautiful full-circle moment. From Gen X to Gen Alpha, this wasn't just a Metro ride, it was a legacy in motion. Watching a grandchild hear his Dadu's voice echo through the train for the first time... pure joy, pure pride."

Another commented, "So wonderful! Your voice and TV presence is that part of my growing up years which I cherish the most. Your voice is definitely going to be a timeline heritage for future generations."