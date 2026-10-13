Korean Woman Living In India For 2 Years Reveals Her Favourite Place: 'It Was Unforgettable'

A Korean woman living in India with her children has revealed that Andaman was one of the most beautiful places she had ever visited during her travels across the country. In an Instagram video titled, '2 years living in India: Korean mom's honest review," Jung ae Um detailed her journey through seven different Indian cities, revealing that she thoroughly loved her stay in every single one of them.

Jung said India as a country was 'really huge', so every city feels so different. "I visited a total of seven cities. Each city has its own unique charm. The atmosphere, the language, and the food are all different. But the common thing is that they are all beautiful and very attractive," she said.

She said Andaman was one of her 'favourite discoveries' during her Indian journey, especially the people. Jung added that despite arriving i the off-season, she had an amazing time.

"And the people are really friendly, especially in Andaman! Even though I came during the off-season, the water is so clean. When scuba diving, there were as many fish as in the Maldives," Jung said.

"Andaman was one of my favourite discoveries. The natural beauty was truly unforgettable!! There are still so many places I haven't explored yet. As long as we're here, I want to keep discovering and sharing."

Check The Clip Here:

Also Read | Candidate Stunned After More Than 16,000 Applicants Apply For Entry-Level IT Job: 'Dystopian Reality'

'Visit Northeast'

As the post went viral, social media users lauded her for showing India in a positive light and urged her to explore other regions of the country, especially the Northeast.

"You should visit Northeast India. You will love it," said one user, while another added: "Thank you for loving India so much and thank you for showing me so many beautiful places."

A third commented: "I always tell people, go anywhere 100km in India and everything changes. Language, food, culture all of them change. And that is why this country is amazing."