Kidney Working At 3-4%, She Was Raising Funds: CashKaro Founder's Story

Building a company can mean chasing investors, managing teams and making difficult business decisions. But for some entrepreneurs, the demands of building a business continue even when their own health is failing. Swati Bhargava, co-founder of CashKaro and EarnKaro, has offered a glimpse into that side of entrepreneurship in a video posted on X, where she introduced herself and spoke about her journey from a career in investment banking to building businesses with her husband, Rohan Bhargava.

Swati said she had worked at Goldman Sachs for five years before the couple started their business in the UK. But behind the professional milestones was a serious health battle.

She revealed that she continued working even when her kidney function had dropped to just 3-4 per cent. She eventually underwent a kidney transplant.

Her story caught the attention of Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma who tweeted, "She was raising funds for her startup, while her kidney was functioning at just 3-4%," Sharma wrote on X, adding a salute emoji.

Swati's journey is a reminder of the personal challenges that can accompany the pursuit of building a business. While startup journeys are often told through funding rounds, valuations, acquisitions and growth figures, the sacrifices and uncertainties behind those milestones are less visible.

Swati had spoken about her health journey in an earlier social media post as well. She revealed that she had been diagnosed with a kidney condition around 20 years ago, during her first year at the London School of Economics.

She did not abandon her education or career. She went on to work at Goldman Sachs in London before starting a business with her husband.

In a particularly demanding phase, she said, she was working full-time while her kidney function was below 10 per cent. She also revealed that she closed a Rs 130-crore Series C funding round shortly before her transplant.

Her mother donated a kidney to her. Bhargava later described the transplant as a life-changing experience and expressed gratitude to her family, team and supporters.