Jimmy Kimmel And Other Comedians Roast Trump After 2026 Midterm Elections

Donald Trump has become a major target of American late-night comedians following the 2026 US midterm elections. Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Jon Stewart and Seth Meyers have all used political events and Trump's statements as material for comedy.

Jimmy Kimmel attracted attention with his post-election monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live. He joked about the Democratic victories, describing the outcome as a "blue tsunami". He also poked fun at Trump's political position, calling him a "lame duck" president.

Kimmel used references to popular television shows to make his jokes even sharper. His comments about the election results and Trump's political difficulties quickly attracted attention from entertainment news outlets.

Jimmy Fallon also joined the political comedy conversation. On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, he had previously joked about Trump's campaign activities, public statements and election promises. His famous Trump impressions have made the former reality television personality a regular subject of his comedy.

Meanwhile, Jon Stewart and Seth Meyers continued their tradition of political satire. Stewart, known for his work on The Daily Show, regularly examines Trump's political decisions and public comments. Meyers uses his popular A Closer Look segments on Late Night with Seth Meyers to turn political controversies into detailed comedy routines.

Stephen Colbert has also been an influential figure in American political comedy, although his programme ended earlier in 2026.

Interestingly, the 2026 midterm elections also marked a change in late-night television coverage. Unlike previous election years, major late-night programmes did not follow the traditional live election-night format. Kimmel's programme, however, managed to incorporate the election developments into its coverage.

With Democrats making significant gains in the midterm elections, Trump has another political challenge ahead. For comedians such as Kimmel, Fallon, Stewart and Meyers, however, the election has provided plenty of fresh material.