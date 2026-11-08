Happy Diwali 2026: 5 Easy Tips To Create Diwali Rangoli Designs

Happy Diwali 2026: Indians around the world are celebrating Diwali, the Festival of Lights, today (November 8). The occasion is all about lighting lamps, delicious sweets, and joyful moments spent with family and friends. Among the many traditions, decorating the entrance with a colourful rangoli remains one of the most loved. Diwali is celebrated to mark the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. As families light rows of diyas and exchange heartfelt wishes, a beautiful rangoli at the doorstep becomes a welcoming symbol of the celebrations. Rangolis are believed to invite prosperity, positivity, and good fortune into the home.

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If you're planning to create a rangoli this Diwali, here are some simple ideas and tips to help you design something beautiful:

1. Start with simple geometric shapes: You don't need a complex design to create an eye-catching rangoli. Begin with basic shapes such as circles, squares, or triangles and build your pattern around them. Sketch a light outline using chalk or white rangoli powder before filling in colours.

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2. Use kitchen items as handy stencils: Perfect patterns can be created with things you already have at home. The back of a spoon, a small bowl, bangles, or even a sieve can help you make neat circles, borders, and decorative motifs with ease.

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3. Try the traditional dot (Pulli) method: Many classic rangoli designs start with a grid of dots. Place evenly spaced dots using chalk or powder, then connect them with curves, loops, or simple lines to create elegant patterns.

4. Add fresh flowers and leaves: For an extra festive touch, decorate your rangoli with marigold petals, rose petals, leaves, or small green sprigs. Natural elements add texture, fragrance, and vibrant colours that make the design stand out.

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5. Complete it with a glowing diya: Once your rangoli is ready, place a diya or small candle at the centre or along the edges. The soft glow beautifully highlights the colours and details of the design.

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