Godzilla Minus Zero Triggers Health Warning For Viewer: "Loudest Movie I've Ever Heard"

Godzilla Minus Zero might be one of the most anticipated as well as the loudest movies of the year. During an IMAX screening of the 2023 Godzilla Minus One sequel, content creator Patrick, who goes by the handle @imPatrickT, shared a photo on social media showing that his smartwatch triggered repeated "loud environment" health warnings.

Patrick's watch clocked the theater's volume at a sustained 90 decibels, a level equivalent to standing right next to a running lawnmower

"GODZILLA MINUS ZERO is the loudest movie I've ever heard in my entire life," wrote Patrick, adding: "This will be a reference title for testing theater setups. Unbelievable film, and the definition of FILMED FOR IMAX."

As the post went viral, social media users said they were looking forward to watching the movie, despite the screeching shrieks of Godzilla not being good for their ears.

"Seeing it Saturday in IMAX, and I Can't wait. RIP my ears," said one user, while another added: "Absolutely. It was so loud when the planes were being attacked above the forest. That's when I knew we were in for one hell of a film. Incredible stuff."

A third commented: "Oh my god. I think the last time I felt a theater environment get that loud was the Trinity test in Oppenheimer. I felt my bones rattle. That makes me pumped, if a lil concerned for my hearing lol."

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Loud Movies

Earlier this year, Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, an adaptation of the Homeric epic, shattered global box office records. However, the film's aggressive audio mix raised particular concern in IMAX screenings, where volume levels are directly calibrated by the filmmaker. Audiences identified the Cyclops' scream and the Poseidon storm as the main culprits, with some viewers reporting that the creature's shriek peaked at a deafening 120 decibels in their auditoriums.

Similarly, when Godzilla is first unveiled on Odo Island in the 2023 film Godzilla Minus One, its loud scream left audience members bewildered.

Godzilla Minus Zero Release

Godzilla Minus Zero released in Japanese theatres on November 3. However, its Indian theatrical release has been officially postponed by two weeks to November 19-20. The sequel was originally set for a November 6 release, which would have meant direct competition with Ramayana: Part One for IMAX screens, with the Nitesh Tiwari-directed movie releasing on November 5.