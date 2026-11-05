Scroll Instagram, Watch Reels, Earn Money: Udaipur Company Announces Unusual Job Opening

A company named Influish, based in Udaipur, Rajasthan, has announced an unusual job opportunity around Diwali. The company is looking for someone who can spend the day watching Instagram Reels and reporting on what is trending and going viral on the platform.

The company's employees shared a video on social media explaining the job and how interested candidates can apply.

'We Are Looking For A Doomscroller'

In the video, a man explains that the company is willing to pay people who genuinely enjoy spending time on Instagram.

"If you really enjoy using Instagram, we will pay you for it. We are looking for a doomscroller who will sit all day, scroll through Reels and tell everyone what is going viral on Instagram," he says.

He adds that anyone interested in the position can comment 'Hi' on the video. Those based in Udaipur will receive the application link through a direct message.

Watch the video here:

Hiring Form Available In Instagram Bio

Those interested in applying can visit the Instagram account named gangsofstartup, where a link to the hiring Google Form is available in the bio.

Applicants are required to provide their name, phone number and address. They must also select whether they are applying for a full-time position or an internship, specify the role they are interested in, and share their current and expected salaries.

Candidates must upload their resumes before submitting the form. The company says shortlisted applicants will be contacted.

Social Media Users Share Funny Reactions

The Instagram video, posted on November 4, has garnered more than 300,000 views and continues to gain traction online. The company said that over 11,000 people have already requested the application form. The unusual job opening has also sparked a wave of humorous reactions, with one user calling it the "perfect job," while another said it was exactly the opportunity they had been looking for. Others described it as a "dream job," and one user jokingly urged the company to hire them, claiming they would even win the "Best Performer" award.