Fresher Frustrated After Senior Scolds Him Despite Working For 12 Hours: "This Is Disappointing"

A Hyderabad-based IT fresher recently went viral after sharing screenshots of a heated text confrontation with a senior colleague who reprimanded him despite working 12-hour shifts. The employee, who had been with the company for the last five months, lashed out after being called out for logging out at the end of the shift. The fresher detailed that he had been working since 10 AM and only logged off around 10:30 PM after completing all the requests from the client's side.

Just after logging out, the client, however, reached out with a minor issue, which they could not fulfill, leading to the senior scolding him.

"So, for some context I'm a fresher been working with this company as a full-time employee for almost 5 months now. This guy is my senior. Generally very nice guy, has been really helpful considering all things. The project has been a little demanding and this guy has been pulled into other projects because I've been handling this one so well," the employee wrote.

"We faced a critical issue that we debugged and solved and for that I had to stay up all night Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Now, this original issue was solved and ironed out; there remained a small issue which would be resolved quickly tomorrow, and yet he's treating it as if it is a life-or-death situation."

As per the message, the senior told the employee that they were disappointed and that he should have informed them about his unavailability.

"I can not prioritise hypercare over eating, taking a shower and sleeping, and my own physical and mental health. I have to log off at some point and take a break for a few hours at least, I'm really sorry if that's your expectation out of me. I slept because I like to start my days early," the employee said in a text to the manager.

"And it's not as if I have not been flexible. How can you even say that? I worked the whole weekend, I worked late night the day before yesterday too because that issue was critical. After everything I have worked at, if this is your analysis of me then I can't really justify myself any further. I'll understand your decision because at the end of the day, I have utmost respect for you," they added.

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As the post went viral, social media users urged the employee to keep his emotions in check when writing such messages to the seniors. They urged the fresher to use AI to draft emotionally charged messages in a careful, diplomatic way.

"I'm probably not the right person to advise you on how to handle this situation, but I would strongly urge you to prioritise your mental health," said one user, while another added: "Don't worry, it happens. Your emotions got high, but start to use AI. Write whatever you want and ask AI to rewrite it in professional manner without losing any points."

A third commented: "Best tip I've ever got: Whenever you get the urge to send a heated message like this, just dump your rant into ChatGPT first. Ask the AI to rewrite it professionally, and send that version instead. It's not worth torpedoing your career over a temporary moment of anger."

A fourth said: "Dude my suggestion to you would be to never let your emotions write your emails or text messages. Always be polite in writing. Burning bridges early in your career is never good. Meet him and sort things out."