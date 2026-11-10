"First Time In My Life": Truck Driver Gets Cash, Clothes And Tiffin Box As Diwali Gifts, Video Wins Hearts

A truck driver's Diwali celebrations became extra special when his employer surprised him with gifts and a cash bonus in recognition of his 11 years of service. A video showing his excitement as he unboxes the presents has gone viral on social media, winning hearts online. The driver, identified as Suresh Maurya, has reportedly been working with the same employer for the past 11 years. As a token of appreciation for his dedication, he received a Diwali gift hamper containing clothes, household essentials, sweets and Rs 1,000 in cash.

In the video shared on Instagram, Maurya is seen excitedly unboxing his presents and showing them to the camera. The gifts include a new shirt, a pair of trousers, a Milton tiffin box set, a Milton thermos flask, a 1 kg box of kaju katli and Rs 1,000 in cash.

What makes the gesture particularly touching is Maurya's reaction. He repeatedly expresses his happiness and reveals that this is the first time in his life that he has received such gifts and recognition for his work.

Watch the video here:

The clip has garnered over 2.4 million views, with several social media users appreciating the employer's gesture. Many praised the company for recognising Maurya's years of hard work and making him feel valued. The video has also struck a chord with viewers for highlighting how a simple gesture of appreciation can make a lasting difference, particularly for employees whose dedication often goes unnoticed.

One user wrote, "I hope that lunch box is always full of food." Another said, "He got more gifts than a Tier-1 Corporate Majdoor." A third user commented, "Not everyone has wealth to share, but some have hearts rich enough to make someone else's Diwali brighter. Spread happiness."

A fourth added, "Your employer knows how to impress and motivate employees. Your employer deserves a salute."