'Fast And Convenient': American Woman Living In Delhi Praises India's Kirana Stores

Kristen Fischer, an American content creator currently living in Delhi, has revealed one thing she loves about India. In an Instagram video, she shared her experience of a quick trip down the street to the local kirana store and called it the backbone of how the country functions. Amid the rapid rise of quick-commerce platforms delivering groceries in just 10 to 15 minutes, local kirana stores have been losing their prominence in major cities.

One can buy groceries and essentials at these local shops, but these neighbourhood kirana stores are so much more than that. They build personal connections and create a sense of community that's not there at massive supermarkets.

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Walking just a minute from her home, Fischer took her followers along on a quick morning errand. "Come with me as I go to the Kirana shop this morning. Now, this shop is less than a one-minute walk from my house, and I come here for so many things," she said.

She bought milk and paid in cash, and came back home. "So fast and convenient, and then I just walk the one minute back to my house," she said.

For most of the Indians, such shops are common. But for expats and tourists, these kirana shops often turn out to be a unique experience.

"One thing I love about India. There are small shops everywhere. Conveniences are always a short walk away," she wrote in the caption of the video. "Kirana stores are what make India function. I love it!"

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Watch the video here:

Social media reaction

The video gained significant traction on social media, with users sharing their opinions. "The things which we as Indians have forgotten and don't appreciate abt our country. Things are so easily accessible here within such a walkable distance. In USA without car, generally u can't get anything neither online delivery," one user wrote in the comment section.

"Ahh love this!! It's so funny or ironic to see you Americans shopping in Kirana dukan and we NRIs shopping here in Costco," another user said.

"Need to learn a thing or two about getting some extra steps... Blinkit/Instamart has spoiled the habit of stepping out," a third user said.

"I love tiny shops like this! I call them 'Tiny Walmart' because they always manage to sell what you are needing or looking for," a fourth user said.