Dubai Mall Unveils Golden Rangoli Crafted From 6.5 Kg of Fine Jewellery

Millions around the world celebrated Diwali on Sunday (Nov 8). During this festival, people light diyas and exchange heartfelt wishes, and also decorate the entrance of the house with colourful artwork, traditionally known as rangoli. It is usually made using coloured sand, marble dust, rice flour, or flowers. But in Dubai, a unique rangoli, made with real gold and diamonds, has gone viral on social media.

As part of the ongoing Diwali celebrations, Dubai has once again turned heads with a lavish take on festive traditions. According to Gulf News, visitors at City Centre Deira were treated to the unveiling of a giant "Golden Rangoli," built entirely out of real gold and diamond jewels.

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The report mentioned that the gold Rangoli installation at the mall used 213 pieces of jewellery weighing 6.5kg. It was created by Damas in collaboration with the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment.

As seen in the video, the setup features elaborate necklaces, heavy bangles, detailed earrings, and pendants, intermingled with over 380 carats of fine diamonds.

Creating the artwork required hours of detailed precision. A team of 10 craftspeople worked for 16 straight hours to hand-arrange every single piece.

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Watch the video here:

Social media reactions

The clip quickly went viral across social media, drawing thousands of comments from around the world. Many viewers pointed out that such a high-value artwork displayed out in the open could only happen in a city like Dubai, citing the local reputation for public safety and grand luxury displays.

"This is outstanding," one user wrote in the comment section.

"Wow, that's so creative and well done!" another user wrote in the comment section,

"Beautifully made Rangoli," a third user noted.