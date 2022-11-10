Drake And Lil Wayne Play Lata Mangeshkar's Song At Concert, Internet Goes Wild

The video has amassed more than 2 million views

An old video of Canadian rapper Drake and American rapper Lil Wayne performing on stage has surfaced on the internet. The short clip posted on Instagram shows the artists using a remixed version of late singer Lata Mangeshkar's iconic song, Didi Tera Devar Deewana.

Posted on Instagram by user Chirag Gandhi, the caption of the video reads, "Drake and Lil Wayne showing respect to Lata Mangeshkar, history in the making for the desis community."

The video features Drake and Lil Wayne mixing their songs with the Didi Tera Devar Deewana which is picturised on actor Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit. Although, the remix has received a mixed response from the netizens.

Watch the video here:

The video has amassed more than 2 million views on Instagram and several comments. A user wrote, "I bet they don't know about her it's just that they found her music sample and using it." Another user wrote, "Drake just ruined the song." The third comment read, "so great we're getting recognition worldwide."

"Big L, bro just ruined didi tera dewar deewana for me," the fourth expressed.

The song Didi Tera Devar Deewana was sung by Lata Mangeshkar and S.P. Balasubrahmanyam and has been written by Dev Kohli.

