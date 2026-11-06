Diwali 2026: Step-By-Step Guide To Create Festive WhatsApp Stickers With ChatGPT

Diwali is a festival of lights, celebrated with diyas, sweets, colourful decorations and warm wishes shared with friends and family. As people prepare to celebrate the festival, sending greetings through WhatsApp remains a popular way to stay connected with loved ones. This year, you can make those wishes more special by creating personalised stickers using your own photographs.

Instead of sharing the same forwarded messages and stickers, you can use AI tools such as ChatGPT and Meta AI to turn your pictures into customised Diwali greetings. These stickers can feature your photographs in traditional outfits, surrounded by diyas, rangoli, sweets and other festive elements.

The process does not require any design skills. You simply need to upload a photograph, enter a suitable prompt and let the AI tool generate different sticker designs. Once ready, these images can be added to WhatsApp and shared with friends and family.

With Dhanteras being celebrated today and Diwali falling on November 8, 2026, here is a step-by-step guide to creating and sharing your personalised Diwali WhatsApp stickers.

How To Create Personalised Diwali WhatsApp Stickers

Open an AI image-generation tool such as ChatGPT, Google Gemini or Meta AI. You can also access Meta AI directly through WhatsApp.

Upload a clear photograph of yourself and ask the AI tool to convert it into a collection of Diwali-themed stickers.

After the AI generates the stickers, download the image. If you want more options, you can ask the chatbot to modify the colours, facial expressions or greetings.

Use your phone's photo editor or an image-editing application to crop each sticker separately. Save the individual images so they are easy to find when sharing them.

You can use the following prompts to create different designs.

Turn this photograph into a collection of beautiful Diwali 2026 WhatsApp stickers. Dress me in different traditional Indian outfits such as a kurta, sherwani and ethnic wear. Add festive elements like glowing diyas, marigold flowers, rangoli and lanterns. Include greetings such as Happy Diwali, Shubh Deepawali and Shubh Labh. Keep my face recognisable and create individual stickers with transparent backgrounds.

Transform this photograph into 10 high-quality 3D animated-style Diwali WhatsApp stickers. Create different poses, expressions and festive outfits. Include glowing diyas, decorative lanterns, colourful rangoli, gift boxes and sweets. Add stylish text such as Happy Diwali 2026, Shubh Deepawali and Spreading Happiness. Maintain my original facial features and use clean, transparent backgrounds.

Create a royal-themed Diwali 2026 sticker collection using this photograph. Show me wearing elegant Indian ethnic outfits with different poses, including folded hands, greeting people, smiling and holding a diya. Use golden decorations, glowing lamps, traditional patterns and rich festive colours.

Create a Bollywood-inspired Diwali WhatsApp sticker collection from this photo. Give me different dramatic expressions and poses, including a grand festive greeting, a cheerful dance pose, a stylish smile and a traditional namaste. Add sparkling lights, diyas, fireworks and colourful decorations.

How To Send Personalised Diwali Stickers On WhatsApp

Once your stickers are ready, follow these steps to share them with your contacts.