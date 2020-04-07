Dinosaurs In Bengaluru? Here's Why This Pic Is Going Viral On Twitter

An image shared by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan on Twitter.

This afternoon, Indian Forest Services officer Parveen Kaswan surprised a number of his Twitter followers when he shared an image of dinosaurs claiming that it was taken at Bengaluru's Hebbal Lake. The image, quite clearly a photoshop job, left many scratching their heads as Mr Kaswan captioned it: "Now haters will say this is photoshopped. Dinosaurs are back at Hebbal lake of Bangalore. Due to lockdown."

So why is an IFS officer tweeting a photoshopped pic and claiming it's from Bengaluru? Well, Mr Kaswan is just participating in a trend that has taken Twitter by storm over the last few days.

The trend involves people sharing photoshopped pics to parody posts about nature healing during the coronavirus lockdown that have flooded social media of late. The trend initially emerged as a way to satirize fake news stories on lower pollution levels and wildlife reclaiming its space as people are forced to stay in during the coronavirus pandemic - and soon grew into a whole new meme format.

Take a look at Mr Kaswan's contribution to the hilarious Twitter trend below:

Now haters will say this is photoshopped. Dinasaurs are back at Hebbal lake of Bangalore. Due to lockdown. pic.twitter.com/R8hwFxfdGM — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) April 7, 2020

Since being shared online a couple of hours ago, the pic has been steadily going viral on the microblogging platform. It has collected nearly 3,000 'likes' and dozens of amused comments.

"Earth is healing itself," quipped one Twitter user, while another said "That's obviously fake... I don't see maddening traffic anywhere. Can't be Bangalore."

The public relations wing of the government of Karnataka was forced to step in and clarify that dinosaurs have not actually returned to the city when one worried Twitter user asked if the post was true.

Dear @channaveer5806,



The post is meant as a joke and is meant to be taken in a humorous sense. Dinosaurs are not roaming near Hebbal lake. Kindly do not worry.



Regards,

Santhosh PS#janasnehi — ಜನಸ್ನೇಹಿ-ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ/ Janasnehi-Karnataka (@Karnataka_DIPR) April 7, 2020

Meanwhile, many flooded the comments section with their own memes. Actor Ashmit Patel shared a photo of Eiffel Tower visible from India due to low air pollution.

Others followed suit:

whitefield se charminar dikhra hai sir mere balcony se... nature is mysterious in its own ways pic.twitter.com/6ZRWCxPi85 — Jitendra (@hydbadshah) April 7, 2020

Take a look at how netizens are parodying "nature is healing" posts here.

