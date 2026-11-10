Dating App Promises Rs 28,000 Refund If Users Don't Get Married

With dating app fatigue on the rise, a Chinese matchmaking startup has come up with a unique business model to keep users interested. Liangpei AI, which charges users an annual membership of Rs 28,155 (2,000 yuan), is promising a full refund if the user does not get married within three years. To ensure that connections last, the app limits users to one-on-one matches, unlike traditional apps that encourage users to chat with several people at once.

Founded by Zeng Xinxun, former head of AI search technology at Moonshot AI (Kimi), Liangpei is an AI matchmaking application where users complete a 20-minute AI chat to build their profile. Once complete, the profile contains details on family background, education, career, interests, personality, lifestyle and expectations of a partner.

“One-on-one allows both parties to invest more focus and effort into building a relationship,” Zeng was quoted as saying by Sixth Tone. “Even if it doesn't work out, it's a conclusion reached after genuine communication.”

The app also features an “AI Strategist” that assesses relationship issues using user profiles and chat logs. According to a report in South China Morning Post, Liangpei AI has more than 35,000 registered users, a conversion rate of about 9 per cent and Rs 21.11 crore (15 million yuan) in angel funding.

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Dating App for Fovernment Employees

In September, Singapore released a new dating app for its government workers, encouraging them to mingle and hopefully have more children. The dating app is limited to those aged 21 to 35, with its Nobel-winning algorithm looking to put an end to "swipe fatigue" and help users build a "thoughtful connection".

Singapore has been facing an existential demographic crisis due to its dwindling population. In 2025, fewer than 30,000 babies were born in the country, a 60-year low. The TFR fell to 0.87 children per woman, far below the replacement level of 2.1 needed to maintain a stable population. Meanwhile, the number of deaths rose steadily, hitting about 26,500 in 2025.