Customer Proposes Limit After 24 People Turn Up For Car Delivery At Showroom

Buying a car is one of the biggest life milestones for any individual, especially in India, where families turn the delivery day into a celebratory tradition. A new car owner, however, was left annoyed after spotting 24 people arriving at the car showroom to accept a single vehicle. Taking to social media, the customer, who had booked a Mahindra Thar, said they were looking forward to the experience, but the large family gathering for the other car prompted them to wonder if the showrooms needed to limit the number of people allowed per delivery.

As per the Thar owner, the entire showroom staff was kept busy by the large contingent, which meant other customers were left waiting as the service dragged on.

"We were a family of three, genuinely looking forward to the experience, and naturally expected the delivery process to be a special moment. However, another customer was taking delivery of their vehicle at the same time, and they had brought along approximately 24 people for a single car delivery," they said.

The customer said they understood it was a big occasion that deserved celebrating but bringing 24 family members was taking things a 'little too far'.

"The bigger issue was that even after their vehicle had been handed over, the entire group continued occupying the showroom for at least another hour. Almost all the showroom staff were engaged in catering to this one group, taking photographs, attending to their requests and managing the entire celebration," they said.

"Meanwhile, there were other customers, including my family, who were also there to take delivery of their vehicles. We were effectively left waiting and our own delivery experience took a backseat."

Directing their criticism towards the customers who brought the large group, the Thar owner highlighted that the staff members were caught in a situation where the other party was consuming a disproportionate amount of time and attention.

"I genuinely think Mahindra should consider introducing a reasonable limit on the number of people accompanying a customer for vehicle delivery. Perhaps 4-5 people per vehicle would be a fair limit," they said, adding that additional guests could still be accommodated with provisions in place.

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'I Don't Get It'

As the post went viral, the responses were mixed, with a section in favour of imposing a limit, while others said the customer should have avoided taking the delivery during the peak of the festive season in India.

"I don't get it. Why bring the entire family to the showroom when you can drive your car back home, where they already are (presumably) and celebrate there," said one user, while another added: "24 folks with each being a potential sale is an opportunity they wouldn't want to pass up on."

A third commented: "I mean you went during the festive season, everyone is out there buying cars during this period. Car is a big milestone in anyone's life and they should get to celebrate it in any way they want unless they're causing hindrance to others."