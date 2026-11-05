"Couldn't Become A Teacher Because I Was A Man": Amethi's Suraj Drives Auto, Prepares For Super TET

The story of Suraj Tiwari, who is preparing for the Super Teacher Eligibility Test (Super TET) while driving an auto-rickshaw in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, is going viral on social media. Sharing a video of her conversation with him on Instagram, Mallika Agrawal wrote, "Sometimes, the most inspiring stories aren't found on the internet. They're sitting right next to us, quietly working towards their dreams."

She added: "Met this auto bhaiya today, who is balancing his daily work with preparations for the Super TET exam. While he's helping people reach their destinations, he's working towards reaching his own. I hope this journey brings him everything he's working so hard for. Let's wish him luck. And if you're preparing for an exam while managing responsibilities, this one's for you too."

In the video, Suraj says he is from Amethi and has been living in Lucknow since December last year. He explains that he moved to the city hoping to secure a teaching job at a CBSE school but found it difficult. According to him, most primary teaching positions are occupied by women, making it challenging for him to find an opportunity. As a result, he began driving an auto-rickshaw through Rapido to support himself while continuing to prepare for the Super TET examination.

Watch the video here:

"I am from Amethi and have been living in Lucknow since last December. I came here thinking I would get a teacher's job in a CBSE school, but it wasn't easy. In most schools, women work in primary teaching, and that's why I couldn't get a job. Out of compulsion, I am driving an auto on Rapido. But I have not given up on my dream. I continue my studies whenever I get time," he says in the video.

The video resonated with many viewers, who shared emotional reactions in the comments section. "The best video I have seen today," wrote one user, while another commented, "You will really do something big. Those eyes said everything." Others said they were moved by the emotion visible in Suraj's eyes. One user wrote, "The water in his eyes," while another remarked that he appeared to avoid eye contact because he was trying to hold back his emotions.