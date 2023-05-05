Buddha Purnima 2023: Date, Timings, Wishes And Messages To Mark The Day

Buddha Purnima celebrates the birth anniversary of the founder of Buddhism- Siddhartha Gautama. According to the Hindu calendar, this special day falls on the Purnima (full moon day) in the month of Vaisakh. This year Buddha Purnima, or Buddha Jayanti as it is also known, will be celebrated on May 5. The day is celebrated in a grand manner by Buddhists around the world, who organise charitable activities, and processions and visit temples on the occasion.

The celebration is also known as Vesak. It is believed that Gautama Buddha also attained enlightenment on this day. It commemorates the Vesak festival which honours three significant events in the Buddha's life - his birth, enlightenment, and death.

Buddha Purnima 2023: Puja timings

The Purnima Tithi will begin at 11:44 PM on May 4 and continue till 11:03 PM on May 5, as per Drik Panchang.

Buddha Purnima 2023: Messages and wishes to share

– This Buddha Jayanti, I wish that you live your life with peace, love and tranquillity. Happy Buddha Purnima to you and your family.

– On the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima, may your life be filled with happiness and contentment. Happy Buddha Purnima.

– May Lord Buddha enlighten you on the path of love, peace and truth. Happy Buddha Purnima.

– May the year be full of love, light, peace, and harmony! Happy Buddha Purnima.

– May Lord Buddha bless us all with good health this Buddha Jayanti.

– Heartiest greetings to you and your family on the pious occasion of Buddha Purnima.

– Wishing you a very Happy Buddha Jayanti. May Lord Buddha enlighten you on the path of peace and harmony.

- Let us live by the teachings of Lord Buddha to make the world a better place. Happy Buddha Jayanti.