Bryan Johnson Calls Music A "Longevity Therapy", Explains Its Health Benefits

Listening to a favourite song may do more than provide entertainment, as research has linked music interventions to lower stress levels and changes in the body's physical responses. Tech entrepreneur and longevity enthusiast Bryan Johnson highlighted these findings in a social media post, describing music as a form of longevity therapy.

Johnson shared a screenshot of a research paper titled Effects of Music Interventions on Stress-Related Outcomes: A Systematic Review and Two Meta-Analyses. The study examined 104 randomised controlled trials involving 9,617 people to understand how music can help reduce stress.

What Did Bryan Johnson Say About Music

In his post, Johnson listed several possible benefits of listening to music. He said music could help lower heart rate, blood pressure and cortisol levels. He also mentioned that it could reduce anxiety and restlessness.

He described the suggested approach in simple words, recommending people listen to a song they love.

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Johnson also highlighted the scale of the research, pointing out that it included 104 randomised trials and 9,617 participants.

What Does The Research Paper Say

The research paper examined how music interventions affect both the physical and psychological signs of stress.

The researchers conducted two meta-analyses covering 104 randomised controlled trials, 327 effect sizes and 9,617 participants.

The findings showed that music interventions had a significant effect on reducing both physical and psychological stress.

The research also examined different physical responses to music interventions. It found that the effects were stronger on heart rate.

The paper also explained that music interventions are used in different settings because listening to music can influence physical responses, such as heart rate, blood pressure and hormone levels.

It can also affect psychological experiences related to stress, including restlessness, anxiety and nervousness.

The findings provide an explanation for Johnson's post highlighting music as a possible way to support stress reduction.