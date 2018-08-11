Brave Enough To Let A Stranger Choose Your Tattoo? This Artist's Clients Are

A picture from Maison Hefner's website shows one of his tattoos.

Would you let a stranger choose your tattoo? Most of us wouldn't even trust our friends to pick a permanent tattoo for us - but this tattoo artist has clients who are ready to let him choose their tattoos. London-based Maison Hefner is a tattoo artist who grew tired of making his tattoos in the classic way. And so began his project, "My Words, Your Body" in 2017.

The 23-year-old from Munich, Germany, has hundreds of willing clients who allow him to ink whatever he wants onto their bodies. His tattoos are usually simple statements inked onto the bodies of his clients.

In an interview with VICE, Maison describes how he chooses what to tattoo on a particular client after a 30-minute chat that includes four important questions: Why do you want to do this? What does trust mean to you? Why do you trust me? And: What are you going to do if you don't like the tattoo?

Based on their answers and his own experience, he picks a tattoo. The clients can choose where they want the tattoo to be inked on their bodies.

"I think most people are trying to force themselves out of their comfort zone, or they just want to feel what it's like to fully trust a stranger, which can make the process quite therapeutic," Maison tells VICE.

His offbeat tattoos are a big hit in real life as well as on social media. While he has 53,000 followers on Instagram, Twitter is full of netizens wishing they could get inked by him.

What do you think? Would you let a stranger decide you tattoo? Let us know using the comments section below.