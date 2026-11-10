Bhai Dooj 2026: Wishes, Messages, And WhatsApp Status To Share With Siblings

Bhai Dooj is a festival that celebrates the special bond between brothers and sisters. On this occasion, sisters apply tilak on their brothers' foreheads and perform aarti while praying for their long life, good health and success. Brothers, in return, promise to protect their sisters and give them gifts.

The festival is celebrated on the Dwitiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik. It is also known as Yama Dwitiya and is celebrated by different names across the country, including Bhau Beej and Bhai Phonta.

This year, Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 11, 2026.

Bhai Dooj 2026 Shubh Muhurat

The auspicious time for performing the Bhai Dooj tilak ceremony will be from 1:10 pm to 3:20 pm on November 11.

During this period, sisters can apply tilak on their brothers' foreheads and perform aarti. They also pray for their brothers' good health, long life, prosperity and success.

You can also celebrate this special bond by sending warm wishes, sharing quotes and images, and updating your Facebook or WhatsApp status on the occasion.

Here are some heartfelt wishes and messages you can share with your brothers and sisters:

To my amazing brother, thank you for being my guide and my cheerleader.

You're my lifelong protector and best friend. Happy Bhai Dooj, dear brother.

Happy Bhai Dooj to the one who has been my partner in crime, my confidant, and my best friend. Here's to many more years of togetherness.

Warm wishes on Bhai Dooj! May the thread of love between siblings be unbreakable, and may this festival bring joy to every brother and sister's heart.

To my brother, thank you for all the times you stood by me. Happy Bhai Dooj!

To my brother, may your journey be smooth, your heart happy, and your life prosperous.

Sending warm wishes on Bhai Dooj to the one who adds so much colour and joy to my life. Here's to the beautiful relationship we share!

You've always stood by me like a pillar of strength. Thank you for being my forever protector. Happy Bhai Dooj!

No matter how far we are, I always feel your love and blessings. Happy Bhai Dooj, my dear brother/sister!

A sister's prayers and a brother's love make this festival complete Happy Bhai Dooj.

Happy Bhai Dooj to the sister who completes my world with kindness and care

A brother is a friend given by nature, and a sister is a gift to the heart - together they make life beautiful. Happy Bhai Dooj!

The bond between a brother and sister is one of life's greatest treasures - strong, pure, and eternal

No matter where life takes us, the love and memories we share will always keep us connected. Happy Bhai Dooj!

Bhai Dooj Facebook and WhatsApp Status