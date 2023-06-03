Bengaluru Landlord Invests $10,000 In Tenant's Startup, Internet Is Stunned

Mr Gupta's tweet has gone viral on Twitter (Representational Image: AFP)

Bengaluru is considered the Silicon Valley of India due to its rapid growth and contribution to building India's IT sector. However, consecutive layoff drives by tech companies are stumbling the job market, making the landlords jittery about taking on tenants. Employees working with tech companies find it daunting to cope with the rigid demands of the landlords. Several viral posts on social media highlighted landlords demanding tenants their LinkedIn profiles, board marks and even an IIT and IIMs degree. The behaviour of the majority of landlords exhibits their stringent criteria that tenants who graduated from a premier institute of the country could be the 'right' fit for a tenant's profile. Amidst the bizarre tenant-landlord condition in the city, many startups have found a new ray of hope after Pawan Gupta recently raised $10K from his landlord for his startup - Betterhalf.

Mr Gupta posted about this on Twitter, which soon went viral. The landlord has invested $10,000 in the first marriage super app driven by AI for singles. In the WhatsApp chat, the landlord writes, "I'm investing in you, honestly." He adds, "All the best and hope you reach the greatest of heights." Responding to the landlord, Mr Gupta wrote, "Thank you, Sushil." In a follow-up message, the landlord mentioned that he has invested $10,000 in Betterhalf's startup.

The caption reads, "In a tough business landscape, I found an unexpected investor in my landlord. He recently invested $10K in my startup @betterhalfai. Truly amazed by the entrepreneurial spirit everyone in Bangalore shows. Silicon Valley of India for a reason. #peakbengalurumoment."

