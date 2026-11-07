Abhinav Bindra Wishes Happy Diwali, Shares Message On Importance Of Silence And Self-Reflection

As people celebrate Diwali with lights and festivities, India's first individual Olympic gold medallist shooter Abhinav Bindra has shared a message about the importance of silence and self-reflection. In a social media post, the shooter reflected on how constant phone notifications, conversations and other distractions can make people lose touch with their own thoughts.

Bindra also connected his experience in sport with the importance of finding peace within oneself. He suggested that Diwali could be an opportunity to make time for silence and understand oneself better.

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In his post, Bindra said that people often fill every moment of silence with phones, notifications, conversations and other distractions. He wondered whether staying constantly connected to the outside world was making people less connected to themselves.

He explained that sport had taught him an important lesson about silence. While standing on an Olympic shooting range under great expectations, he realised that stillness could not be found in the surroundings but had to come from within.

Bindra added that this lesson was not limited to sports and could also be applied to everyday life.

Bindra explained that silence gives people time to understand their thoughts, doubts and hopes. It also allows them to face difficult truths that may get lost in the noise of everyday life.

He suggested that people often look for answers in the outside world, even though some answers can only be found by taking time to listen to themselves.

Connecting his thoughts to the festival, Bindra said Diwali was a time to celebrate the victory of light over darkness. He suggested that people could also use the occasion to make room for stillness and understand their inner world.

He wished everyone a beautiful, peaceful and meaningful Diwali.