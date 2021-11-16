A Stranger Funded Her College Education. Now, She's Paying It Forward

Keerthi Jayadevan's post is going viral on Twitter.

Keerthi Jayadevan could afford college only because of the kindness of a random stranger. Now, this Germany-based computer science engineer from India is helping others who are in a similar position. In a post that is being widely shared on Twitter, Ms Jayadevan revealed that her parents could barely afford to feed their family of four on their combined salary of Rs 14,000 a month, and the only reason she could afford college was because of "the kindness of some random stranger via scholarship".

"Today, I'm that random stranger to someone," Ms Jayadevan wrote. She shared a photo of the letter she received from a Kerala-based engineering college, acknowledging her contribution to their scholarship fund.

In their letter, the Vidya International Charitable Trust (VICT), which runs the Vidya Academy of Science and Technology in Thrissur, thanked Ms Jayadevan for her contribution.

"VICT established educational institutions to provide quality education to deserving youth at affordable cost, and to help financially weak but bright students by offering scholarships... We once again thank you for your generosity to support the program which will in turn help a student accomplish his/her cherished dream of becoming a professional engineer," the letter read.

Keerthi Jayadevan's post has collected over 20,000 'likes' and hundreds of appreciative comments on the microblogging platform.

Many Twitter users thanked her for paying it forward

Paying it forward trumps (almost) every other thing.



Ms Jayadevan, who currently works as Engineering Manager in Berlin, had earlier announced a scholarship fund to provide laptops to deserving students. "Improving people's lives through education is something we care about. But all the online efforts are pointless when most deserved people don't even have access to laptops and the internet," she had written while announcing the "dream project" in July this year.