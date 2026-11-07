'175 Roles, 55 Interviews And Zero Job Offers': Unemployed Worker Reveals Reality Of Brutal Market

A laid-off employee has sparked a discussion about the state of the current market after sharing damning statistics about their seven-month job-hunting process. Despite applying to 175 roles and landing 55 interviews, 25 of which made it to the final stage, they had received zero job offers. With their unemployment benefits completely exhausted, the professional described the current job market as "brutal".

"I am just praying to the universe and the gods and everything that I get this job. 175 roles I have applied to. 55 interviews. 25 interviews that went to the final round. Zero job offers," they said.

Stating that the market sucked, the professional said they could not even afford to buy their regular protein drink as the price of a case of 12 had risen exponentially. To get over the hump, the former employee said they had even sought help from an artificial intelligence (AI) to navigate the job market.

"Created an AI agent to go through the Internet and look for jobs based on my resume and me talking to her about things I've done so that way I'm not just throwing mud at the wall," they said.

"These are jobs that fit me 95 per cent and up. It is just f*cking brutal out there. Sending everyone good luck and prayers and hoping I get an offer within the next couple weeks."

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As the post gained traction, social media users empathised with the individual and advised them to keep going as they only needed one definitive opportunity to make it count.

"I'm in a similar boat. I'm 4 months in and I have only been the top 3 choice once. And I have my 4th interview for a company Monday and i really want this role," said one user, while another added: "I lost my job in February and it took until August to find a new one. Didn't quite run out of unemployment, but it was close."

A third commented: "Rooting for you today. Please don't read 25 final rounds as 25 failures. Getting that far over and over means your resume and interviews are working, and the final call is often about an internal candidate or a very specific background, which is mostly out of your control."

A fourth said: "If you are getting that many interviews and even going to the final rounds, I don't think your resume is the issue. You have the qualifications. Maybe just work on practising your interviews. Focus on selling yourself."