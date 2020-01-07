Gurgaon Man Found Dead On Noida Road; SUV, Mobile, Laptop Missing

Police have registered a case of murder and loot against unknown people (Representational)

A Gurgaon-based private firm employee was found dead on a service lane near Hidon Vihar stadium on Tuesday with his car and other belongings missing, said police.

Following the discovery of the body of Gaurav Chandel, a resident of Fifth Avenue Gaur City in Greater Noida (West), police have registered a case of murder and loot against unknown people and launched investigation.

Gaurav Chandel's body was found on a service road near Hidon Vihar stadium around 4.15 am with injuries on his head, said police, adding his car, an SUV, was missing from the spot.

"Chandel worked for a private firm in Gurgaon and was returning home late last night when the incident took place," a police spokesperson said.

"His car, a Kia Seltos, was missing. Objects like his mobile phone, laptop and wallet were also missing," another police official told PTI.

An FIR has been registered against unidentified persons at Phase III police station under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender), the official said.

Probe is underway, the police said.