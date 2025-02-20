Shah Rukh Khan Rents Out Two Apartments For Rs 8.67 Crore Over 3 Years

Hindi film superstar Shah Rukh Khan has rented out two of his luxury duplex apartments in Mumbai's posh Pali Hill area, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com. The actor will receive a sizable income for the next three years from the two opulent duplex flats on the first, second, seventh and eighth floors of the Pooja Casa building alone.

According to the property website, the first duplex has been rented to film producer Jackie Bhagnani and his sister Deepshikha Deshmukh for Rs 11.54 lakh per month. They have made a security deposit of Rs 32.97 lakh for the three-year lease.

The second duplex, rented to film producer Vasu Bhagnani, will bring in Rs 12.61 lakh per month. The security deposit for this apartment stands at Rs 36 lakh for the three-year lease.

According to official documents, the agreements were finalised on February 14, 2025, and the total rental earnings from both properties will amount to Rs 8.67 crore over the three-year period.

As reported in the 2024 Hurun India Rich List, Shah Rukh Khan's net worth has reached Rs 7,300 crore. Mr Khan, 58, has built a business empire beyond the silver screen. His production house, Red Chillies Entertainment, and his stake in Kolkata Knight Riders, who won the Indian Premier League 2024, have played pivotal roles in his growing wealth.