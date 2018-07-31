Man Lay On Rail Track In Mumbai. Dramatic Rescue Recorded On CCTV

Around 1:30 PM on Monday, a 54-year-old man lay himself down on railway track.

Upset over family issues, a 54-year-old Mumbai man attempted to commit suicide at the Kurla Railway station. Around 1:30 PM on Monday, the man lay himself down on the railway track. Within seconds, the Railway Protection Force worker and co-passengers rushed towards him and rescued him.



The dramatic footage has been recorded on CCTV.



Watch the rescue footage here:

#WATCH: A man was saved by Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel & other passengers after he attempted to commit suicide at #Mumbai's Kurla railway station. (30.07.2018) (Source: CCTV) pic.twitter.com/6Yz5WB2Tsw - ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2018

The man, identified as Narendra Damaji Kotekar, told the security officer that he wanted to end his life as he was fed up with family issues.



After counseling, the family of the man was called up and he was sent back with him after counseling.

Days ago, a commuter was saved by an alert policeman at Panvel railway station. The man, unable to hop on to the train, gained speed and was dragged on the edge of the platform. Railway police personnel jumped and pulled him back in the nick of time. Passengers rushed in and supported the policeman.



On February 5, a seven-year-old boy was saved by a constable from the Railway Protection Force in Naigaon railway station in Mumbai. The constable Sunil Kumar Napa's swift action saved the boy from slipping into the small gap between the train track and the platform.

Mumbai trains, which are the lifeline of the city, see as many as eight accidents per day. According to the numbers of the Government Railway Police, over 3,000 people have died in train accidents in 2017.



(With Inputs From ANI)