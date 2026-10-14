Mumbai Local Train Turns Into Garba Floor As Women Dance To Navratri Song In Viral Video

A video purportedly showing a group of women performing Garba inside a Mumbai local train has gone viral on social media amid the Navratri celebrations.

The video shows women dressed in red sarees and other traditional outfits dancing in circles to the Gujarati devotional song 'Pavagadh Vali Mane Darshan De'. The group can be seen performing Garba steps inside the train, bringing a festive touch to their journey.

The women appear to be celebrating Navratri, the festival dedicated to Goddess Durga, during which Garba is performed in several parts of the country, particularly in Gujarat.

Red was the designated colour for the third day of Navratri, and several women in the video can be seen wearing red outfits.

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Viral Video Captures Festive Spirit

Garba is a traditional Gujarati folk dance performed during Navratri. Participants typically dance in circles to devotional songs and rhythmic music as part of the celebrations.

The viral clip has captured attention for showing the traditional dance inside a Mumbai local train, a major mode of transport used by thousands of commuters every day.

However, the exact location and time of the incident have not been independently verified. It is also unclear when the video was recorded.

The clip has surfaced during the festive season, when people across India participate in Garba events, cultural programmes and devotional celebrations.

Navratri Celebrations Across India

Navratri is celebrated over nine nights and is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and her different forms.

Garba and Dandiya Raas are among the most popular traditions associated with the festival, with people gathering in traditional attire to dance to devotional music.

The clip gives a glimpse of Navratri celebrations in full swing, even though it is not clear where or when it was filmed.