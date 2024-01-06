Sara Tendulkar May As Well Be Called A 'Black Beauty' Now With Her Streak Of Stunning Black Outfits

Sara Tendulkar's black jumpsuit is a party starter

Sara Tendulkar's stardom is in no way less than Bollywood celebrities. She can often be seen making the headlines for her sartorial picks. Recently, the daughter of Sachin Tendulkar was papped in Mumbai for a dinner outing. And she simply nailed in her sophisticated, “black beauty” look. She picked out a heavily sequinned black mesh top with a pair of black trousers. The wide, V-neckline ensemble was layered with a strappy black bralette. The outfit fit Sara like a glove, hugging her at all the right places, paving the way for her hourglass silhouette to stand out. The lady in black kept her accessories minimal, wearing only bangles and small dangly earrings. Sara's flawless skin needed almost nil makeup. Glossy peach-pink lips, fluttery mascara-coated lashes, and a stroke of winged eyeliner framed her face beautifully. A messy ponytail with two strands left open rounded off her elegant style.

Sara Tendulkar in the city

Earlier, during her trip to Kenya, Sara Tendulkar painted a dreamy picture in a black midi dress, adorned with tiny floral patterns in shades of white. The ribbed ensemble featured flowy balloon sleeves and a thigh-high slit with a deep square neckline. Cinched at the waist, the attire made her look as fresh as a daisy. Pearl tear-drop earrings and tiered bangles stood as a testament to her minimalist accessory choice. Rosy cheeks on a radiant base, light brown lip tint, and kohl-rimmed eyes with wispy lashes sealed her pretty belle look. She tied up her hair in a messy updo.

Sara Tendulkar's fashion prowess speaks through her chicest ensembles too. For an ad shoot, the gorgeous woman got decked up in a dark mustard-coloured mini dress, from the shelves of the label Ajio Luxe. The ensemble came with ribbed detailing and a bodycon fit, that stuck onto her like second skin. The subtly ruffled shoulder sleeves added pizzazz to the sweetheart-neckline outfit. A delicate gold choker and studs elevated her minimal yet sophisticated allure further. Nude lips and a no-makeup-makeup look, accompanied by a loosely-tied hair bun gave the finishing touches to her glam game.

Sara Tendulkar's wardrobe collections are worth bookmarking.

